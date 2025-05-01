Some Banbury homes are still without electricity following power outage this morning (Thursday)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Properties in Banbury are still without electricity following a power outage this morning that was caused by an overhead line fault.

Banbury residents first complained about the loss of power at around 10:43am today (Thursday, May 1).

Initially, the power outage affected 2,168 households across Banbury, King's Sutton and Adderbury, but 1,574 of those had their electricity restored within three minutes.

The National Grid then restored power for a further 508 customers by 1pm and hopes to restore the remaining 86 households by 4.30pm this afternoon.

Some residents reported on social media that they had heard a noise and saw a flash around the time of the initial power outage.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said:"We are aware of a fault on our high voltage network affecting electricity supplies in Banbury, King's Sutton and Adderbury this morning.

The vast majority of properties have been restored, with 86 customers still off supply. We estimate that supplies will be restored to all customers by 4.30pm this afternoon and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding as we work to reconnect them."

To keep up to date with the incident, vist: https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/WM/INCD-38979-m