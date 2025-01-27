Popular Banbury cafe helps veterans' football club get off the ground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cafe in Banbury has supported a new veterans’ football club by purchasing and sponsoring their kit.

Reg’s Cafe on Thorpe Way has kindly lent a financial hand to the Banbury District Veteran’s league’s newest team, Broughton and North Newington Veterans Football Club.

Following the closure of Broughton and North Newington Football Club last summer, a new veteran’s team (above the age of 35) was formed.

Continuing the former club’s legacy, the team launched their first season this year.

Adam Prewer alongside Reg Howe of Reg's Cafe with Broughton and North Newington Veterans Football Club's new kit.

The club plays at the same Broughton and North Newington Sports Club field as the old side and wears the same colours of black and red.

The idea to form Broughton and North Newington Veterans Football Club came together following a memorial match for former player Danny Rowe last year.

Coach at the new club, Adam Prewer, said: “Following the closure of the club, I and a few others got together with the ambition of starting a new team.

“We played a memorial game against Broughton and North Newington Football Club’s first team, and many of the players who played for the veterans team in that game went on to form the veterans club.”

With a team of players at the ready, all the club needed to be able to join the league and get playing was equipment and kit.

However, a lack of funds at the club meant the team was unable to afford the kit or the fees to register the side and join the Banbury league.

Upon hearing about the lack of money at the club, Reg Howe of Reg’s Cafe stepped in and pledged his financial support for the club.

Adam said: “I have known Reg for a number of years, and I originally rang him up about sponsoring an advertising board at the ground.

“However, instead of sponsoring a board, he then offered to buy the team a brand new kit.

“Thanks to Reg’s kind donation, the club was able to use that money it had to purchase equipment and pay the affiliation fees for the league and OFA accreditation.”

Broughton and North Newington Veterans Football Club currently sit at the top of their league and have hopes of winning a title in the club's very first season.