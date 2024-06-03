Village football club near Banbury left without home after eviction from playing field

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A village football club has been left without a base after being handed a notice of eviction from the playing fields it calls home.

Broughton and North Newington Football Club announced on Friday (May 31) that they had been handed a 28-day notice of eviction.

The club, which had been playing its home games at the Broughton and North Newington Sports Fields, was told to move out by the trustees that manage the playing field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a social media post, the club said: “It is with deep regret that we announce that after 105 years of tradition and sharing the field with the cricket team, our football team has been forced to vacate.

Broughton and North Newington Football Club have been given a notice of eviction to leave the Broughton and North Newington Sports Club playing fields.

"At the beginning of this year, we established a social club in collaboration with the cricket team, aiming to foster a better future by introducing new ideas and working more efficiently together. However, these efforts have been undermined by the actions of the trustees and as a result, we have been asked to leave.

"We are profoundly disappointed by this situation. Currently, Broughton and North Newington Football Club is without a home field to play on.”

The club, which currently plays in the Banbury District and Lord Jersey Football League, has said it's looking for a new ground before the season starts, although that may not be possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broughton and North Newington Football Club and Broughton and North Newington Cricket Club both rent the playing field space from a charity-registered trust that manages the land.The secretary of the trust that manages the playing fields responded to the claims made by the football club. They said: “The trust of the playing fields is made up of people connected to the football club, the cricket club, and people not affiliated with either of the clubs but who have the sports ground’s welfare at heart.

"At the last annual general meeting of the sports’ ground around six weeks ago, the three football club trustees all resigned and stated they would be leaving with immediate effect and taking the football club with them.

"As a result of this, the remaining trustees voted that the football club would be served official notice to leave the playing fields.”

The club, which was founded in 1919, could face an uncertain future if it is unable to find a suitable ground before the next season gets underway in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the football club has said the club’s trustees resigned from their positions following a vote of no confidence against the chairman of the playing field.

They said: “At the Broughton North Newington annual general meeting, a vote of no confidence was cast by the trustees against the chairman, whereupon the football club voted against and the cricket club and the rest of the trustees voted for.

"This left us in an untenable position as trustees, so the football management team resigned immediately as trustees. I confirmed this in an email and asked for a contract between trustees and the football club.