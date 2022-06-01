Police appeal for witnesses after a man is seriously injured in a road accident on well-used short cut between Oxford and Banbury

The appeal for witnesses was made yesterday after the serious injury collision in Islip on Monday, May 30.
At around 1.40pm that day a blue Ford Focus was travelling from Oxford towards Islip on the B4027 Wheatley Road when it left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver a man in his late twenties, was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains.
Investigating Dean O’Dell, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this collision.
“If anyone has dash-cam footage or witnessed this incident we would please ask them to come forward.
“They can report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43220236079.”
Islip is a commonly used cut-through from the A4260 Banbury to Oxford Road for motorists wanting to bypass Kidlington or to reach Headington.