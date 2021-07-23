Police and Royal EOD regiment dispose of suspected unexploded ordnance found in garden near Banbury

Police and soldiers from a Royal EOD regiment disposed of an unexploded ordnance found in a Bloxham garden today (Friday July 23 - photo from TVP Cherwell Facebook page)

Thames Valley Police from the Cherwell and West local policing area responded to a report of suspected unexploded ordnance found in a residential garden in Bloxham.

Soldiers from the 11 EOD Regiment of the Royal Logistics Corp identified it as an 18lb shell from 1915. The EOD Regiment safely removed and destroyed it with a controlled explosion.

Police posted a message about the discovery on Facebook, some of which said: "Many thanks to local farmer Mr Cole for use of their field."