Oxfordshire's military museum celebrates 10-year anniversary with Great War exhibition

The Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum in Woodstock is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special exhibition commemorating 110 years since the start of the First World War.

The museum will exhibit art collector and dealer John Noott’s collection of First World War art until September 22.

John, who is based in Broadway, Worcestershire, has built up an incredible collection of WWI art over the past 50 years.

The Art of the Great War exhibition contains a range of original art and prints, all produced during or depicting scenes from the First World War.

John’s collection is very personal to him, as his father served in the Royal Army Medical Corps during the Great War’s often-forgotten Salonika campaign.

Alongside the Art of the Great War exhibition, the museum is running an art competition for children and young people from ages seven to 18.

The competition requires youngsters to submit pieces of art that could be displayed in an upcoming exhibition titled Journeys Through War.

The Journeys Through War exhibition looks at different forms of travel and transport that people and animals would have taken in the war years.

This could include a digital or physical piece of art depicting a glider pilot’s flight to Normandy on D-Day, the journey made by the many evacuees who came to Oxfordshire during the Second World War, or even the journeys made by carrier pigeons.

The Journeys Through War exhibition will go on display from Saturday, October 19, until Sunday, November 17.

The deadline for entries is September 29. More information is available at:https://www.sofo.org.uk/journeys-through-war-art-competition-7-18-years/