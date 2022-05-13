Grounds of popular Banbury area walking destination at Wroxton College reopen to the public

The grounds of Wroxton College have reopened to the public this week (from May 9) after the completion of some necessary tree work. (photo by Andrew Rose at the college)

The grounds of Wroxton College have reopened to the public this week (from May 9) after the completion of some necessary tree work.

The grounds include 56 acres of land with two lakes, an Elizabethan garden and a wood.

Wroxton College is the UK campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University based in New Jersey, USA. Students live and study in the 17th-century Jacobean mansion known as Wroxton Abbey.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grounds of Wroxton College have reopened to the public this week (from May 9) after the completion of some necessary tree work. (photo by Andrew Rose at the college)

The grounds of Wroxton College have reopened to the public this week (from May 9) after the completion of some necessary tree work. (photo by Andrew Rose at the college)

The grounds of Wroxton College have reopened to the public this week (from May 9) after the completion of some necessary tree work. (photo from Andrew Rose at the college)