Firefighters from the Chipping Norton, Deddington, Hook Norton fire stations and both pumps from the Banbury Fire Station responded to a reports of a lorry fire last night around 7.20 (Tuesday August 3).

Firefighters responded to a 999 call for a lorry carrying 25 tonnes of hay on fire at the B4022 junction of the A361 (Banbury Road) near Swerford.

On arrival crews found the entire lorry and its load of hay well alight.

Firefighters from six fire stations respond to lorry blaze near Banbury area village (Image from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page)

A water carrier from Leamington (Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service) attended to assist with water supply as well as the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue fire engines.

There were no injuries.

"Firefighters remained on scene until late this morning to damp down the area.

"A local farmer assisted us by using his machinery to help clear the hay, and we must extend an extra thanks to him as he also gave permission for some of the burnt hay to be stored on his land."

