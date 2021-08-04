Single-vehicle collision on Banbury Road outside Brackley sends woman to hospital

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a road traffic collision on the Banbury Road, Brackley at 7.09pm yesterday (August 3).

An appliance from the Brackley Fire Station responded and on arrival found a car had been in a collision with the roundabout at the junction with the A422.

The driver of a red BMW 3 Series, a woman in her 70s, suffered injuries. The woman, who was in a stable condition, was then taken to hospital by ambulance. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

The A422 was closed in both directions for a couple of hours last night (Tuesday August 3) as emergency services responded to the incident.