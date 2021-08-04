Lorry fire leads to closure of road near Banbury area village

Firefighters with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a lorry fire on the Banbury Road near the village of Swerford last night around 7.20 (Tuesday August 3). The incident happened near the junction of the Banbury Road and the B4022 between to Swerford and Great Tew.

Firefighters dealt with the fire, which damaged the lorry significantly. They removed the load of hay into an adjacent field for controlled burning.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters were still at the scene this morning (Wednesday August 4).

Motorists are warned of a road closure on the B4022 near Great Tew for much of the day today (Wednesday August 4) due to the lorry fire.

Motorists are encouraged to follow local diversions.