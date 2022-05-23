Cheney Chase fun run event raises more than £900 for Cancer Research UK charity

Nearly 100 people took part in the Cheney Chase fun run to help raise money for the Cancer Research UK charity (submitted photo)

Nearly 100 people took part in the Cheney Chase fun run raising more than £900 for the Cancer Research UK charity.

The event, held on Sunday May 15, took place for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Helen Harman, one of the event’s organisers, said: “The Cheney Chase is a 2.5 mile circular route around the footpaths in Middleton Cheney, and 89 people of all ages and abilities ran, jogged or walked.

One of the families who took part in the Cheney Chase fun run to benefit Cancer Research UK charity (submitted photo)

“Six dogs and some of the younger participants enjoyed a ride at speed in their pushchairs. Many dressed in pink to remember a loved one lost from cancer.”

Online donations can still be made to Cancer Research UK using the following web link: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/cheney-chase-2022

For more information about the Cancer Research UK charity see its website here: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/