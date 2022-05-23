Cheney Chase fun run event raises more than £900 for Cancer Research UK charity

Nearly 100 people took part in the Cheney Chase fun run raising more than £900 for the Cancer Research UK charity.
The event, held on Sunday May 15, took place for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Helen Harman, one of the event’s organisers, said: “The Cheney Chase is a 2.5 mile circular route around the footpaths in Middleton Cheney, and 89 people of all ages and abilities ran, jogged or walked.
“Six dogs and some of the younger participants enjoyed a ride at speed in their pushchairs. Many dressed in pink to remember a loved one lost from cancer.”
The event raised more than £900 for Cancer Research UK.
Online donations can still be made to Cancer Research UK using the following web link: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/cheney-chase-2022
For more information about the Cancer Research UK charity see its website here: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/