Brackley boy inspired by Children in Need is raising hundreds of pounds for the homeless
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Albie Emms decided he would tackle a fundraiser – he is going to cycle 100km between now and the February half term to raise money for Northampton Hope Centre, which supports homeless people in Northampton.
He said: “When I was four-years-old I saw a man sleeping in a shop doorway. I asked Mummy about him and she said he was homeless. It made me feel very sad and from that day I have always wanted to do something to support homeless people.
“Northampton Hope Centre they do lots of amazing work. Please support me.”
Mum Katy said: “He was really inspired, watching Children in Need and he decided he would like to do a fundraiser. In one day he raised £500. He's always been keen to help the homeless so there was no question about finding a charity to support.”
To donate see here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.