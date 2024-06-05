Banbury Town Council to hold flag raising ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the public have been invited to the ceremony that takes place outside the town hall at 11.45am.
The event will be hosted by the new Banbury Mayor Cllr Mark Cherry alongside the Banbury branch of the Royal British Legion.
It is estimated that over 4,400 British troops lost their lives during the successful allied invasion of the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.
The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history and played a significant role in liberating Western Europe from the Nazi occupation.
On Saturday (June 8), the Royal Air Force Association Club on Broad Street will be holding a 1940s music and dress event to commemorate the D-Day anniversary and raise money for military charities.