A Summer Fayre complete with cream teas is set to be a big attraction in Banbury this weekend.

St Hugh’s in Ruskin Road holds the event on Saturday, June 8 at the church hall from 4pm – 6pm.

There will be cream teas, cakes, a tombola, a jigsaw stall and much more. The fayre is being held to raise funds for a new church roof and the upgrade of other facilities.

Following the church’s first Quinquennial Inspection by the Diocese two years ago, the Parochial Church Council was informed that the building’s roof would need to be replaced. St Hugh’s was also advised to look at other needs as necessary refurbishment plans are hatched.

A cake stall is just one of the attractions at St Hugh's Church Summer Fayre, at Ruskin Road, Banbury this Saturday. Picture by Getty

Last October the church celebrated its 90th anniversary with an exhibition of its history both as a church and a community hub.

Various community groups use St Hugh’s facilities in addition to the church congregation meeting for its weekly services and events. The hall has been used for the benefit of local charities with concerts and social activities. It is used by a number of community groups such as the Townswomen’s Guild, WI and Banbury Gardening Club,

For the last two years the church hall has opened as a Warm Welcome centre on Tuesday and Friday mornings as part of Cherwell District’s response to the national cost of living crisis. A series of social and fundraising events is planned, the Summer Fayre being the first.