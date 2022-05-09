Banbury Primary Schools' Festival of Voices concert set for next week at St Mary's Church

Five primary school choirs across the Banbury area will unite for a concert next week.

The Banbury Primary Schools' Festival of Voices supported by Tudor Hall School and the Banbury Rotary Club will be at 7pm on Thursday May 19.

The Rotary Club of Banbury has organised, a series of successful musical concerts for local primary school choirs at St Mary’s Church, Banbury for several years until lockdown regulations brought their efforts to an end. The funds raised have been donated to both international and local children’s charities approved by the schools participating.

Tudor Hall School and Banbury Rotary Club members jointly coordinated the local school concert event.

Each school will perform their favourite song on stage and will come together at the end of the evening to form a massed choir.

Choirs from the following five local schools will perform at the event: Carrdus School, Heyford Park School, Bishop Carpenter Primary (North Newington), Bishop Loveday Primary (Bodicote) and Christopher Rawlins Primary (Adderbury).

Tickets for the concert cost £5 each, and are available from the schools participating, Henry’s Menswear in High Street, Banbury. Tickets will also be available on the door, if space is available.

No videos or photographs will be permitted at the concert.

All surplus proceeds will be added to funds raised by other events and used for necessary repairs to St Mary’s Church Banbury.