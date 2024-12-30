Banbury murder investigation becomes a crime documentary to be screened on TV this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Valentine’s Day murder of a Banbury man has become a crime documentary to be screened on TV this weekend.

The documentary tells of the chilling plot to kill Keith Green by his girlfriend Louis Grieve and her secret lover, Mark Meadows.

Mr Green, of Howard Road, Banbury was brutally stabbed on February 13, 2022 with a blue ‘Zombie’ knife Meadows had bought for Grieve. Meadows – an Amazon courier formerly of Rees Court, Banbury - had pledged to be with her ‘by Valentine’s Day’. In a gruesome twist, he proposed to her from the dock of Oxford Crown Court before he was found guilty of murder.

Meadows’ accomplice, his half-brother Travis Gorton, formerly of Well Bank, Hook Norton, was also found guilty. The two were jailed for 23 years and 17 years respectively and Grieve for eight years for manslaughter. A teenager, un-named for legal reasons, was convicted of manslaughter and received a two year Youth Rehabilitation Order.

The story of the murder and Thames Valley Police investigation – Operation Inuit – will be shown at 7pm on Sunday on Special Ops: To Catch a Criminal on the U and Dave TV channels.

Chief Inspector John Capps said: “Keith was stabbed to death on the day before Valentine's Day. Mark Meadows and Travis Gorton had gained access to his address and laid him wait for him, turning off the CCTV. They later stabbed him to death before making good their escape.

"Within an hour, police officers had attended Meadows’ home address and had arrested Meadows and Gorton. At the address, we found a significant amount of evidence linking both to the murder, including a knife hidden in a storm drain and another hidden in a speaker.

“We later discovered CCTV and phone evidence which uncovered evidence of pre-planning for this offence going back weeks and months before, and including the knives being brought in August 2021 in Leeds.

A TV programme on a notorious recent murder case in Banbury begins this coming weekend

"That evidence led to the arrest of Louise Grieve, whose part in this was uncovered through the messages we found on the phone. Her dual relationship between Keith Green and Mark Meadows became known to the investigation team and led to her arrest on suspicion of murder.

"They were all subsequently charged. I've seen first hand the devastating impacts that this offence has had on the family. I'd like to pay tribute to Keith's family, who've maintained their dignity throughout and have put their trust in me and the investigation team to achieve justice for them.”

The programme delves into the complicated relationships between Grieve and Green and Meadows. Meadows was her ‘toyboy’ and it was said she enjoyed having two men vying for her affection.

She and Green broke up repeatedly and Grieve played the two men off against each other. Meadows began his plan of attack.

Travis Gorton, left, and Mark Meadows, jailed for life for the murder of Keith Green

The programme includes CCTV footage of Grieve and Meadows in the Pepper Pot pub drinking and playing bingo. At the same time she texted Keith Green professing her love.

Meadows and Gorton lay in wait for Green who was stabbed at eight times and left bleeding in the garden. Paramedics found Meadows’ phone under his body. Grieve admitted their affair to police. She was arrested a month later. The two were said to have no remorse and laughed and joked outside the court.