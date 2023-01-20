Teenage girl sentenced for her part in the death of Banbury man Keith Green

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found not guilty of murder, but convicted by a unanimous jury of manslaughter in a trial, which concluded at Oxford Crown Court on December 8.

Returning to court today, the girl was sentenced to a two year Youth Rehabilitation Order, a Supervision Order for two years, rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days and a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am for the first two months.

On January 6, Mark Meadows, 25, formerly of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, 20, formerly of Well Bank, Hook Norton, were jailed for life for Keith’s murder. They were given minimum terms of 23 and 17 years respectively.

Keith Green was tragically stabbed to death in his own home on Sunday February 13 2022.

Louise Grieve, 38, formerly of Netting Street, Hook Norton, was jailed for eight years for manslaughter.

Meadows and Gorton were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder, while Grieve, Johnson, and the teenage girl were arrested later following the discovery of evidence indicating their involvement.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps said he hopes the sentencing will help bring some comfort to the grieving family. He added: “Today marks the end of the investigation into Keith’s tragic death, and a girl has now been sentenced for her part in the incident.

“The involvement of a child in this incident is further reflection of implication of the horrific actions taken by Grieve, Meadows and Gorton.

“They have all been been given significant prison sentences, and I hope that following today’s sentencing, Keith’s family now have some solace in knowing that all of his killers have been brought to justice.

“They showed patience and dignity throughout what was a lengthy process for them.