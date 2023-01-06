Video: Two men jailed for life for the violent murder of a much-loved family man in Banbury

Two men have been jailed for life for the violent murder of Keith Green in Banbury.

One other person has been jailed for manslaughter.

Mark Meadows, aged 25, formerly of Rees Court in Banbury, and Travis Gorton, aged 20, formerly of Well Bank, Hook Norton, were found guilty by unanimous jury verdicts on December 8 of one count each of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, following a trial lasting eight weeks at Oxford Crown Court.

Louise Grieve, aged 38, of Netting Street, Hook Norton, and a 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of an alternative single count each of manslaughter after the same trial.

Returning to Oxford Crown Court today (Friday), Meadows and Gorton were given mandatory life sentences, and were given minimum terms of 23 and 17 years respectively.

Grieve was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, while the girl will be sentenced at a later date.

Callum Johnson, aged 21, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, was acquitted of all charges against him.

The investigation into Keith’s death centred on the plan to kill him due to the on-going relationship between Grieve and Meadows, who wanted him out of their lives.

Extensive phone investigations uncovered Grieve’s double relationship with Keith and with Meadows.

Evidence found via text and WhatsApp messages ascertained that Meadows, working with Gorton, made significant plans over a lengthy period to harm Keith.

Keith was attacked by Meadows and Gorton at just before midnight on February 13 last year and officers were called to Howard Road in Banbury following reports that he had been stabbed. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Meadows, sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years

Meadows and Gorton arrested by armed officers just over an hour after the incident, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Click here to watch the video of their arrest.

Grieve and the girl were arrested later following the discovery of evidence indicating their involvement.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a horrific and senseless murder, which saw Keith suffer fatal injuries at the hands of Meadows and Gorton.

Louise Grieve, sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for manslaughter

“He was a family man, who was well loved by many, and he could have had no idea what was being planned. He leaves behind children and a grandchild who will now have to grow up without him.

“The jury found Grieve and the 15-year-old girl guilty of manslaughter on a unanimous basis, highlighting the role they played in the planning and preparation for the attack on Keith.

“Keith was stabbed at his own home, a place he would have had every right to have felt safe and secure.

“His death has had a devastating impact on his family and friends, who have had to bear many months of anguish while we investigated the circumstances of his death.

“Against this dreadful backdrop, they have shown dignity through what was a very public trial.

“Although no sentence will ever bring complete comfort to them, I hope that they have some element of closure now that his killers have been brought to justice and jailed. I would like to thank them for the trust they have placed in the investigation team."

“We have worked tirelessly to secure this outcome and obtain justice for Keith’s family and friends. I am incredibly grateful for my team’s professionalism and dedication throughout.

“Those who carry and use knives cause immeasurable suffering to families, friends and communities as a whole. This investigation has highlighted the tragic consequences of knife crime.