A man has sadly died following a collision on the M40 in south Warwickshire this morning (September 12).

As we reported earlier, officers were called at about 5.40am to a report of a collision between a van and a lorry between junction 12 and junction 13 on the M40 northbound.

Warwickshire Police said: "Our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

"The northbound stretch of the motorway remains shut and officers remain at the site."

Police are appealing for witnesses

Detective Sergeant Stephen Barr said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man's friends and loved ones at this very difficult time."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report quoting incident 42 of 12 September 2024.