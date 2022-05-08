Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit in Banbury

Thames Valley Police arrested arrested a 23-year-old man for multiple offences after a police pursuit in Banbury during the early morning hours of today, Sunday May 8.
The incident started after two police officers on patrol of the Banbury town centre ‘spotted a vehicle known for class A drug supply.’
The vehicle failed to stop and sped off at high speed out of town along the Oxford Road.
The officers initiated a pursuit with the vehicle which was followed onto the Timms Estate.
Police made the the arrest with help from officers with the Incident Crime Response (ICR) Team 2 Banbury and the TVP Roads Policing Unit.
Police took a 23-year-old man into custody for failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of class A and concerned in the supply of drugs.
The suspect’s vehicle has also been seized during the incident.
No further details were immediately available.