Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit in Banbury

Man arrested for multiple offences after police pursuit in Banbury

Thames Valley Police arrested arrested a 23-year-old man for multiple offences after a police pursuit in Banbury during the early morning hours of today, Sunday May 8.

The incident started after two police officers on patrol of the Banbury town centre ‘spotted a vehicle known for class A drug supply.’

The vehicle failed to stop and sped off at high speed out of town along the Oxford Road.

The officers initiated a pursuit with the vehicle which was followed onto the Timms Estate.

Police made the the arrest with help from officers with the Incident Crime Response (ICR) Team 2 Banbury and the TVP Roads Policing Unit.

Police took a 23-year-old man into custody for failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of class A and concerned in the supply of drugs.

The suspect’s vehicle has also been seized during the incident.