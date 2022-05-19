the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing team responded to reports of anti social riding in Banbury. Officers located a motor scooter, but the driver did not want to stop and speak to officers before running off and dumping scooter. The vehicle was been seized and recovered by police. (photo from TVP Roads Policing unit Tweet)

A Banbury councillor is encouraging people to report anti-social behaviour after a spate of incidents involving youths on mopeds and motorcycles in two estates.

Cllr Mark Cherry, who represents the Ruscote area, has received multiple complaints of anti-social behaviour involving youths driving mopeds and motorcycles along the footpaths in both the Bretch Hill and the Banbury Rise estates.

Cllr Cherry said: “The Ruscote Labour councillors are aware of the anti-social behaviour with youths on mopeds and motorcycles, and appreciate the concern this is causing residents in the locality.

“I would urge residents to report incidents to the police on 101 or email the neighbourhood police team here: [email protected]

“This is imperative so the neighbourhood police team resources can be targeted to stamp out any possible incidents between youths on motorbikes.”

Earlier this week officers with the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing team responded to reports of anti social riding in Banbury. Officers located a motor scooter, but the driver did not want to stop and speak to officers before running off and dumping scooter. The vehicle was been seized and recovered by police.

Anyone with information about the anti-social behaviour should call police on 101 using crime reference number: 43220215330.

People can also report crimes using the Thames Valley Police website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Cllr Cherry has written to the Thames Valley Police neighbourhood police team to make them aware of the situation.

Sgt Sarah Nash, with the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The Neighbourhood Team are aware of reports of youths riding mopeds and causing anti-social behaviour in the Bretch Hill / Banbury Rise area.

"Officers are being tasked with high visibility patrols where available and we encourage anybody who knows the identity of those causing these issues to report to us.