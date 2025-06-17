New 20-acre dog park near Banbury offers growing recreation space for pets and owners

A new 20-acre dog park near Banbury is gathering popularity for the safe space and activity it offers pets and owners – including stretching stations and plans for doggy socials.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce Bennett’s large field is bounded by a special fence so dogs cannot escape. It has a car park with mechanised gate system and those using the park have the huge space to themselves and their dog(s).

Mr Bennett, of Wooden Hlll Farm, Barford Road, Bloxham, said his dog park is different to others because of its size. He wants to develop it as a place for people to enjoy as part of an organic property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are lots of dog parks averaging between two and five acres. Ours is 20 acres and if you were to walk around it, you’d walk a kilometre. Small fields are great but if you want a longer walk, it’s good to have a bigger space,” he said.

Tanya Harrison is pictured with her dog Cheery. The two are regular users of Bruce Bennett's Bloxham dog park

"That’s why we’ve put up the stretches. I’m going to incorporate a lot of wellness opportunities into people’s dog walking. Walking is so good for you and if you can do some stretches in a beautiful spot it is marvellous. There are benches too, where you can chill out.

"A lot of our customers are over 65 and appreciate somewhere to sit down. It’s a place of recreation and relaxation as well as being somewhere to let the dogs let off steam.

“Getting out and having exercise so important. Walking is the same as running with less pressure on the joints. I’m keen to explore things we may introduce. You pay per dog but it doesn’t prevent you coming with the family. Or come with your bicycles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The field has a heritage orchard in the middle, with 75 fruit trees planted. This space will be opened up eventually, but I’m waiting for the trees to get a bit bigger first,” said Mr Bennett.

Bruce Bennett's 20-acre dog park, situated on the Barford Road, near Bloxham

The field used to have in it the landing lights for RAF Barford St John. It was the approach field for aircraft preparing to land during the Second World War.

"The dog park is a great use of the field. We’re an organic farm and we’ve planted an array of grasses and clover. You’re walking on a surface storing carbon,” he said.

Wooden Hill Farm is a 122-acre organic farm which was at one time an arable holding but is now a sheep farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We graze sheep,” said Mr Bennett. It’s always been quite a difficult field – we put a ley crop in and grazed it off then decided to turn it to grass. I had to fence it anyway and I thought - why not turn it into a more community resource? I love the idea of families coming for enjoyment of the countryside. And it’s good extra income for the farm. People who own dogs are so nice and so honest.”

Thea practices some stretches at the 20-acre dog park near Bloxham. Her pet dog Rosie looks on

The field is rented by the hour with dog walking for 50 minutes to ensure it is free for the next arrival. There is a car park but the field will be opened up to cars and Mr Bennett envisages weekly doggy socials at the park. For more information see www.fielddaydogfield.com/