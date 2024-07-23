Great-great-grandmother near Banbury 'absolutely overwhelmed' to welcome fifth generation to the world
Great-great-grandmother Eileen Turvey of Middleton Cheney welcomed the fifth generation of her family to the world – her great-great-grandchild Olivia Bailey.
The 86-year-old matriarch of the large family has lived in the village her entire life, with most of her family remaining in the surrounding area.
Granchild of Eileen, Hayley Swallow, lived in Middleton Cheney before moving to Northampton.
Hayley’s daughter Georgia, the great-grandchild of Eileen, who also lives in Northampton, gave birth to baby Olivia.
Hayley said: “Eileen was absolutely overwhelmed; I don’t think she ever thought that she would be able to see a great-great-grandchild, so she is very blessed and very happy.
"We are a close family, and we visit each other as regularly as we can as we all live fairly nearby, which is brilliant.”
To celebrate the birth of Olivia, the five female generations of the family took a photograph to mark the occasion.