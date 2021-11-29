Two areas near Banbury see spike in Covid cases
Latest government figures show two areas near Banbury with a spike in positive Covid cases
The Government has brought back mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport, and PCR tests for international travel, after the first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid were identified in the UK.
The latest government figures show several Banbury areas with a spike in Covid cases, including the Shipston and Brailes areas which showed a 247 per cent increase.
The Shipston and Brailes areas showed 146 Covid cases, an increase of 104 cases for the seven day period ending on November 24.
The Bodicote, Bloxham and Adderbury area showed 115 cases, an increase of three over the same seven day period ending on November 24.
Here are the latest figures for the rest of the Banbury area:
Deddington, Steeple Aston & Heyfords: 61 cases - increase by 15
Brackley North: 58 cases - increase by 13
Banbury Grimsbury: 57 cases - increase by 14
Banbury Hardwick: 55 cases - no change
Sibford, Hook Norton & Milcombe: 50 cases - decrease of three
Silverstone & Helmdon: 43 cases - decrease of four
Banbury Easington: 41 cases - decrease of 13
Kings Sutton and Greatworth: 36 cases - increase of six
Chipping Norton: 36 cases - decrease of eight
Cropredy, Wroxton & Shenington: 29 cases - increase of five
Banbury Neithrop: 29 cases - increase by two
Kineton, Tysoe & Warmington: 28 cases - increase of three
Banbury Ruscote: 21 cases - decrease by four
Banbury Calthorpe: 20 cases - decrease by six
Brackley South: 19 cases - increase by one