Two areas near Banbury see spike in Covid cases

The Government has brought back mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport, and PCR tests for international travel, after the first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid were identified in the UK.

The latest government figures show several Banbury areas with a spike in Covid cases, including the Shipston and Brailes areas which showed a 247 per cent increase.

The Shipston and Brailes areas showed 146 Covid cases, an increase of 104 cases for the seven day period ending on November 24.

Latest government figures show two areas near Banbury with a spike in positive Covid cases, both of which had more than 100 cases.

The Bodicote, Bloxham and Adderbury area showed 115 cases, an increase of three over the same seven day period ending on November 24.

Here are the latest figures for the rest of the Banbury area:

Deddington, Steeple Aston & Heyfords: 61 cases - increase by 15

Brackley North: 58 cases - increase by 13

Banbury Grimsbury: 57 cases - increase by 14

Banbury Hardwick: 55 cases - no change

Sibford, Hook Norton & Milcombe: 50 cases - decrease of three

Silverstone & Helmdon: 43 cases - decrease of four

Banbury Easington: 41 cases - decrease of 13

Kings Sutton and Greatworth: 36 cases - increase of six

Chipping Norton: 36 cases - decrease of eight

Cropredy, Wroxton & Shenington: 29 cases - increase of five

Banbury Neithrop: 29 cases - increase by two

Kineton, Tysoe & Warmington: 28 cases - increase of three

Banbury Ruscote: 21 cases - decrease by four

Banbury Calthorpe: 20 cases - decrease by six