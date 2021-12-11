Banbury and Bicester to get new Covid testing facilities because of steep rise in cases - Cherwell now county hot-spot

Adults in Cherwell who have symptoms will be able to get a PCR test at mobile testing units (MTUs) at Dukes Meadow Pavilion in Banbury and Bicester Leisure Centre.. Both units will be open for business between 9am - 3pm from December 11 - December 24.

The facilities are for booked appointments only and people who have symptoms can book an appointment through the national booking system at gov.uk

Cherwell currently has particularly high Covid rates, with 1,157 cases or a rate of 762 per 100,000 people in the seven days up to Monday December 6.

Government advice is that booster vaccinations are key to lessening the impact of the new Omicron variant of Covid. Picture by Getty

Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council’s Director for Public Health, said: “Cases across Oxfordshire are continuing to rise sharply. Although we do seem to be in a much better situation this winter thanks to the success of the vaccination programme, the advent of the new Omicron variant means we must still approach the virus with caution and not let our guard down.

"Regular testing is one way that we will be able to help bring these case rates down – it could still be possible to pass the virus onto somebody at high risk even if you do not have any severe symptoms. This is particularly important in Cherwell where rates are now the highest in Oxfordshire.

“Now is the time for people to get tested and do their bit to help stop the spread of the virus to ensure that they can all enjoy a peaceful Christmas period. Let’s work together to drive down these case numbers.”

A number of rules have also been reintroduced by the government in response to the latest wave of infections:

* Face coverings are mandatory in most public venues including places of worship, theatres and cinemas. There will be exemptions in venues where it is not practical to wear one, such as when you are eating, drinking or exercising.

* People should work from home where possible.

* An NHS Covid pass or proof of negative lateral flow test will be required to gain access to major venues such as nightclubs, indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Those who test positive for the virus should ensure they self-isolate for ten days. Anybody who comes into contact with somebody who has tested positive for the new Omicron variant should test daily and isolate if they test positive for the virus.