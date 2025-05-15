Record-breaking Futures Fair at North Oxfordshire Academy inspires the next generation

North Oxfordshire Academy marked a significant milestone on Thursday, 8th May 2025, hosting its most successful Futures Fair. With more employers, universities, and training providers in attendance than ever before, the event was a powerful showcase of opportunity, ambition, and student engagement.

This annual event, open to all year groups, aims to give students insight into potential career paths, further education routes, and apprenticeships. Year 9 students had exclusive access during the school day before the event opened to the wider school community. There was a palpable energy in the room as students asked thoughtful questions, explored different industries, and left inspired by the opportunities ahead of them.

The wide range of exhibitors included representatives from BMW, Claire Barry (BAFTA-winning TV & Film Producer), Oxford University Hospitals, Lancaster University, Oxfordshire County Council, and many more. Their presence reflected the growing reputation of the Futures Fair as a meaningful platform for early careers engagement.

This year also saw the return of former student Jayden Hughes, who exhibited at the fair representing his own organisation, LEAF (Law, Engineering and Finance Network). Since leaving NOA, Jayden has gone on to win 'Young Leader of the Year' at the Inspirational Youth Awards 2025, and founded LEAF to connect young people with industry leaders. He achieved this while completing a degree apprenticeship with Jaguar Land Rover. His journey serves as a powerful example of what NOA students can go on to achieve.

Event organiser and Careers Lead Maria Mainwaring said:

"This was a very successful Futures Fair, with more universities and local employers attending than ever before. Students from all year groups were invited, with Year 9 having a dedicated session. We had so many positive comments from exhibitors about how welcome they felt, how polite and well-prepared the students were, and how insightful their questions were. It was a real celebration of ambition and curiosity."

Exhibitors were full of praise for the academy's students. A BMW representative commented:

"NOA has welcomed BMW with open arms. The students are respectful and driven. We hope to see NOA students applying for apprenticeships in the future."

Annette Priest from the University of Buckingham added:

"Students were interested and engaged well. There was a good atmosphere in the room."

One student, Georgina, in Year 9, shared:

"It was a great way for us to find out more about future opportunities."

With growing attendance, glowing feedback, and increasing interest from local and national employers, this year's Futures Fair set a new benchmark for success. North Oxfordshire Academy continues to put student futures at the heart of its mission, and this year, the future looks brighter than ever.