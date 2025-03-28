Meet Banbury College's young salesperson extraordinaire - who made a sale to his own supervisors while on work placement!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury and Bicester College student on work placement at an office furniture shop has mastered the art of sales so well that he even sold his supervisors a couple of chairs.

Warwick Bourton, who has additional needs, has found his perfect work placement at Bicester’s Oxford Office Furniture shop, learning about the environment, using social media, and honing his sales skills.

And workers at the Telford Road shop were surprised to see the 19-year-old displaying his natural sales skills by selling two office chairs to his internship supervisors when they visited him for a progress report.

Kay Thomas, from Oxford Office Furniture, said: “I couldn’t believe it, there I was giving one of the county council’s employment team an update on how Warwick’s settling in, then out of the corner of my eye I notice him shaking the hand of their colleague. Next thing, he’s helping them load two chairs into the back of their car!

“It made me laugh and also very proud. We were confident this placement would work, however, seeing him using his initiative like that showed what a great decision we made in supporting the council’s internship scheme.

“Warwick might be working in office furniture, but as he’s finding out every day, it’s so much more than a desk job.”

Alongside mastering the art of sales, the teenage Level 3 mechanics and IT student has been learning about recycling in the office furniture industry.

Warwick said: “All the office furniture is recycled, nothing goes to landfill, that’s something I really like. I can tell you that chairs and desks are returned from clients, cleaned, safety checked, and then reused good as new.

“We’re not just talking a few either, there are over 1,000 chairs waiting to be reused in one of the main warehouses, and it’s me who sells them to the next customers too.

“I’m promoting equipment on social media, selling it on eBay, delivering and collecting. I’m often the passenger in Kay’s delivery truck, just in Oxfordshire at the moment, but there are customers right across the UK, so hopefully I’ll get to venture further in the future.

“I love the travelling as there’s loads of time to chat with the driver, see new places, and it’s great meeting all the people we deliver to. I got 100 per cent pass on my manual handling course, so bagging qualifications as well.”

Oxfordshire County Council’s internship scheme helps young people and adults with additional needs find employment opportunities.

Lisa Lyons, Oxfordshire County Council’s Director of Children Services, said: “We are particularly pleased with Warwick’s progress. He has already benefited from support through our children and young people’s team. Now we’re able to continue with him on his journey, watching him thrive through this exciting work placement.

“By securing and retaining a job, individuals like Warwick gain a real sense of achievement, being part of a workforce and living as independently as possible.”

For more information about the supported internship programme, visit their website https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/children-and-families/oxfordshire-send-local-offer/youth-hub/moving-employment