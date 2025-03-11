Fears for the future of the Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) at Wroxton Abbey persist as former students claim this autumn’s courses have been cancelled.

FDU told the Banbury Guardian it was still considering options and ‘no changes have been determined’.

"If a website has not been updated yet for the fall that does not mean a change has occurred,” FDU spokesman Angelo Carfagna said.

However a group of FDU graduates is still concerned about plans they believe the university is considering to pass the historic building to a Georgian investor to use as a boarding school for 100 Russian boys – as reported in the Banbury Guardian.

The alumni say they have raised the money to buy Wroxton Abbey to allow it to continue to be used as a university for 20 – 40 American students at any one time.

This week they said the FDU website page for Wroxton does not include courses beyond Spring 2025.

FDU admitted it was looking for efficiencies in its original statement: "As part of its strategic planning process, FDU has been evaluating all its programmes and offerings to determine where it can find efficiencies, where it can improve programmes for students and where it may be necessary to reallocate resources.”

Last week Mr Carfagno said: “FDU is still considering various options to secure and strengthen Wroxton College. Nothing has been finalised though and no changes have been determined. We are working closely with alumni in this planning process and we will share more information as soon as possible.”

FDU is still offering a course in London. Last week it published news that it was transforming its approach and discontinuing some courses to concentrate on degree education that would ensure ‘graduates are well-prepared for success in an increasingly competitive workforce’.

One of the alumni group told the Banbury Guardian: “It appears FDU will not be sending students to Wroxton College this Fall - another indication of a potential sale of the England Campus.

“The alumni group is in ongoing conversations with a serious offer. And there could be other potential offers also being evaluated as previously indicated.

“I believe the budget is competitive with the other potential offer(s) being evaluated by FDU. Many donors are concerned and have reached out to share their support.”