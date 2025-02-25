American university denies plan to sell historic abbey near Banbury for conversion to a Russian boys' school

A US university denies it is planning to sell Wroxton Abbey to be repurposed into a school for Russian boys.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former students of Wroxton College want to buy the historic abbey but fear it is promised to a Russian-Georgian ‘as part of a secret deal’.

Fairleigh Dickinson University’s (FDU) vice president for communications, Angelo Carfagna said: “The university strongly denies that allegation and is considering various options to secure and strengthen Wroxton's future. The University is also closely working with alumni in this planning process. Again, though, nothing has been finalised and it would be premature to comment further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of its strategic planning process, FDU has been evaluating all its programmes and offerings to determine where it can find efficiencies, where it can improve programmes for students and where it may be necessary to reallocate resources.

Wroxton Abbey which one former pupil says could be sold to a Russian education organisation in a secret deal

"Discussions have been held about many operations including Wroxton College. Nothing has been finalised though and we will share more information if and when there is something further to disclose.”

The abbey, a Grade I listed Jacobean house, built on the foundations of a 13th century Augustinian priory, was once home to Prime Minister Lord North. It is now a British college for American students of Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU).

Graduate Howard Goldbaum told the Banbury Guardian a group of alumni have raised the money to buy Wroxton Abbey to allow it to continue to be used as a university for 20 – 40 American students at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the group fears FDU is selling the extensive property in 56 acres to a Georgian/Russian educational establishment to be used as a boarding school for 100 pupils.

"This is a decision that will impact not only the many thousands of Wroxton College alumni but also the college's employees in the Wroxton area, as well as all its neighbours in the greater Banbury locale,” said Mr Goldbaum.

“Instead of trying to maximise the sale price for this incredible property by engaging in a public sale, FDU seems to have entered into a private, undisclosed sweetheart deal with a ‘friend’ of the university, potentially for very little to no cash.

"The prospective Russian-Georgian purchaser has ties to an educational organisation in the Republic of Georgia. FDU would relinquish control of the college and it would be repurposed into a high-school level prep school, destroying the 60-year legacy of Wroxton College.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An alternative offer is on the table from a group of Wroxton Alumni (spanning the Class of 1965 to the present), which seeks to purchase Wroxton College and preserve its legacy. However, it appears that FDU is moving forward with its deal with the Georgian-based organization deal despite the viable alumni-backed proposal being higher. “There are growing concerns that Wroxton College, the first campus of an American University in England, with over 10,000 alumni could be sold for a pittance and repurposed as a high school, dramatically altering its mission and significance.”

Wroxton Abbey boasts a great hall, minstrels' gallery, chapel, multi-room library and royal bedrooms. In addition, there are 45 bedrooms, each with private bath, seminar rooms, offices, basement recreation rooms and a reception area.

The lease for Wroxton Abbey was given to Trinity College, Oxford by the North and Pope families in 1932. It was sold to FDU in 1964.