Business entrepreneur Kane Andrews acquires ownership of St John's Priory School
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kane Andrews, who has long been a supporter of educational initiatives, expressed his deep commitment to maintaining and enhancing the school's legacy. "Education is the foundation of opportunity," Andrews shared. "At St John's Priory, we have the chance to foster young minds, nurture talent, and build a brighter future for our students. I am deeply honoured to be part of this journey and incredibly excited to be working alongside Headmistress Mrs Michelle Jenkin and her dedicated team at SJP. "
Andrews brings with him extensive experience in business leadership, which he plans to leverage in ensuring the school's continued growth and success. With a focus on academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development, his leadership marks a new chapter for St John’s Priory, building on its proud tradition while positioning it as a forward-thinking educational institution for young children in Banbury and the surrounding area.
The school’s teaching team and the community have already expressed their excitement about Andrews' involvement. "We are thrilled to welcome Kane Andrews to St John’s Priory. His passion for education and dynamic vision will undoubtedly take the school to new heights," said the school’s Headmistress, Mrs Michelle Jenkin.
Under Andrews' ownership, the school looks forward to continuing its mission of providing exceptional educational opportunities within a warm and family friendly environment where every child has a chance to shine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.