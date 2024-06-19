Oxford football legends help raise funds for Dementia Active

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbury-based Concept Events raised vital funds for Dementia Active at its second annual golf day.

The event featured a variety of teams at Feldon Valley Golf Club who joined forces to raise awareness of the charity and raise funds. An Oxford United Legends team took part, captained by Peter Rhoades-Brown and Dementia Active ambassador Kevin Wilson, a former Chelsea and Ipswich Town footballer also played.

DDL Electrical & Security emerged as the winners of the tournament, while former Oxford United striker Jamie Cook claimed the prize for the longest drive.

Several other local businesses showed their support for Dementia Active by entering the competition. The event was sponsored by Banbury-based loft storage solutions company Amazing Lofts, and Oxford-based PR and Marketing agency Fortitude Communications.

Oxford United Legends Peter Rhoades Brown & James Constable at Concept Events' Charity Golf Day

Dementia Active, an Oxfordshire-based charity, is dedicated to addressing the unmet needs of individuals with dementia, as well as the needs of their families and carers.

Gail Seward, Fundraising Manager at Dementia Active, expressed gratitude: "We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Concept Events, Amazing Lofts, and Fortitude Communications for their support and to all the teams whose participation made the day truly memorable."

"Events like this play a crucial role in raising awareness and funds for our cause and directly help individuals living with dementia, as well as their families and carers within our local community."

The charity provides daily four-hour sessions for people living with dementia, featuring enjoyable activities such as arts and crafts, singing, gentle exercise, and a hot lunch, offering valuable respite time for their family members and carers.

"Dementia affects so many of us," remarked Gail. "Caring for someone with dementia is a full-time commitment, and so many carers still lack access to any kind of support. We must continue raising awareness so we can provide the necessary support to as many people as possible."

An estimated 1 in 14 people in the UK lives with dementia, totalling more than 900,000 individuals. Recent studies on Alzheimer's suggest that half of the world's population will be affected by it during their lifetime.

Kevin Baker, director of Concept Events and Amazing Lofts, said: "It was fantastic to see local businesses and football legends all united for such a meaningful cause.

“Many of us have friends or family that have suffered from dementia, either first-hand or as caregivers, so it's important we play our part to support local charities like Dementia Active. Thank you to everyone who took part.

Greig Box Turnbull of Fortitude Communications added: “Dementia Active performs such an important support role for many families and we’re proud to be able to support it.”

Donations to Dementia Active can be made throughout the year by using the following link - dementiactive.co.uk/ways-to-donate