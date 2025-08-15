'Our diversity, and our values, make Banbury stronger' – MP visits men's club at multicultural project

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock spent time playing board games and getting to know the members of the Sunrise Multicultural Project’s Men’s Club on Wednesday (August 13).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at the Britannia Road Children’s Centre every Wednesday, the club provides an opportunity for men to play games and socialise.

The group also holds cookery lessons, discussions on health and provides a place for its members to have lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the visit, Sean Woodcock said: “It was lovely to visit the Men’s Cooking and Games Drop-in, which is run by the Sunrise Multicultural Project.

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock at the Sunrise Multicultural Project’s Men’s Club on Wednesday (August 13).

“The members of the group welcomed me with open arms, and it was great to see such a special local community project that provides members with a safe space to socialise with others and learn new skills.

“Community groups and projects like this build vital social cohesion and participation, the importance of which cannot be understated.

“Our diversity, and our values, make Banbury stronger, and I am grateful that members have the opportunity to talk and learn alongside each other in such a warm and friendly environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly club runs from 11.30am until 1:30pm each week in partnership with the Banbury Larder.

It provides a safe space for all men and aims to promote a connection between people from different backgrounds.

The Sunrise Multicultural Project also promotes cultural exchange and lifelong learning and says it is dedicated to relieving the charitable needs of ethnic minority families in Banbury and the surrounding areas.

For more information about the Sunrise Multicultural Project, visit: https://sunrisemulticultural.org.uk/