African Day: A showcase of culture, unity, and African entrepreneurship

Banbury came alive on Sunday, May 25th, as the town embraced the vibrant rhythm, dazzling colours, and spirited energy of African Day—a grand celebration held in association with Banbury Town Council and organised by Ogechi Iko of EventsAide.

As anticipated, African Day event was a phenomenal success, welcoming over 200 attendees, including families and children, and showcasing 18 African-owned businesses that reflected the richness and diversity of African heritage.

One of the standout elements of African Day was the incredible businesses that contributed to the atmosphere. Kenyan Choma Zone tantalised taste buds with authentic grilled delicacies, bringing a true flavour of Kenya to Banbury. Thermomix highlighted its innovative cooking solutions, demonstrating how African cuisine can be prepared with modern efficiency. Visitors indulged in cultural beauty at Mimi Hair Lounge and Faithoka Beauty where hairstyling and self-care were celebrated as part of the African identity.

Local community sustainability was also celebrated, with Banbury Larder, an initiative dedicated to reducing food waste while supporting people in need, contributing to the event’s ethos of unity and resourcefulness.

Instrumentalist showing African boy how to play

Financial expertise was also on full display, with Practical Tax and GHawk Accounting offering valuable guidance on financial literacy and entrepreneurship—empowering the African business community. Shoppers explored a fantastic selection of goods from Ghanaian, Nigerian, south African food stores, where vibrant spices, traditional snacks, and staple ingredients kept the essence of African cooking alive and then the Senegalese jewellery that could not be ignored as it lured people to the stall.

The event wasn’t just about experiencing culture—it was about capturing it. Talented photographer Nick Darlow, working through his creative lens with imagick, documented the day with mesmerising images that displayed the joyful energy, vibrant interactions, and unforgettable moments shared by attendees.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, the Deputy Mayor of Banbury, attended the event, proudly representing his Nigerian heritage. His presence reinforced the theme of cultural pride and unity, highlighting the importance of celebrating Africa’s rich contributions to the community.

The celebration reached electrifying peaks as the DJ treated the crowd to an irresistible selection of Afrobeats, filling the air with rhythm and energy that no one could resist. Laughter, cheers, and movement turned the park into a vibrant dance floor where attendees swayed, stepped, and celebrated together in true African style.

The electrifying DJ

The atmosphere at Spiceball Country Park was electric with unity and appreciation for African heritage. Representatives from at least 18 African nations contributed to the festivities, ensuring a truly diverse and immersive experience. Africa Day was more than a celebration—it was a platform for African businesses to shine, build connections, and foster cultural appreciation in Banbury.

African Day in Banbury was not just a fleeting moment. The businesses, the people, the energy—it all came together to highlight the profound contributions of African entrepreneurs and creatives. This truly was a celebration to remember , proving once again that African businesses are thriving, growing, and enriching the local landscape.

Here’s to many more African Days ahead and you are all invited to dance your heart out….it’s good for mental wellness! 🌍🎉

Angela Cook, the writer of this article, a Banbury psychologist, mentor, and founder of Raising Remarkable Teenagers, was among those embracing the event with enthusiasm dancing her heart out. Born in Kenya she deeply cherishes her African roots and was thrilled to celebrate alongside her community.