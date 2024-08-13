The Friends of St Mary’s Bloxham serve Sunday Summer Teas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the recent installation earlier this year of a kitchen and WCs in St Mary’s, Bloxham, the church has been attracting numbers of summer visitors to enjoy Sunday afternoon teas with home-made cake and drinks served by friendly volunteers from The Friends of St Mary’s, Bloxham, in the magnificent setting of this Grade 1 listed medieval building.

The aim has been to open the church every Sunday afternoon during the summer months so that the community can enjoy the wonderful interior while providing a social occasion which helps to raise funds for the building project; £140,000 still needs to be raised to cover the cost of the new facilities.

The Sunday Teas initiative has proved very successful, with up to 40 people attending each week, and with tables filled with chatter, with friendships being kindled, and contacts made.

The church will be open on 18th and 25th August from 2.30-4.30 pm for the final two sessions of the Summer.

People have also been able to combine their outing with visiting the current exhibition ‘The Romans in Bloxham’ at the village Museum, next door to the church, where locally unearthed Roman artifacts and treasures are currently displayed alongside the collection of village exhibits. The museum is open each weekend 2.30pm to 5.00pm, and is free to enter, but donations are appreciated. For more information about the museum, contact: 07721 187813 or visit https://bloxhammuseum.com/

The Friends also offer guided tours of St Mary’s for groups interested in both the architecture and the stories behind some of the people connected with the church and village, including a popular visit to the churchyard. On Sunday afternoons these groups, often from local History Clubs or other interested organisations, have also enjoyed the teas as part of their trip. Guided tours with refreshments are also available by arrangement for small groups on other days and during the evenings while it is light enough. To enquire about a tour for your group contact Andrew Whiffin at [email protected]

St Mary’s Bloxham is available to hire for concerts, events, exhibitions and special occasions in addition to serving the community with regular services and funerals, weddings and Baptisms.

To enquire about holding your event in this wonderful venue, please contact [email protected]

To contribute to the remaining fundraising for the new facilities, contact the project co-lead, Ian Myson at [email protected]