The dates have been announced for this year - 28th & 29th June.

Tickets are now on sale @ £6 with under 15's free, so get this in your diary and plan for a great weekend in Warwick.

If you've not been before Warwick Racecourse fills with the "sights and sounds" of the orient with food, music and dancing, and Buddhist monks, organised in conjunction with the Rotary Club.