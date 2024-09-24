MK Handmade and Vintage Winter Fair
The long weekend of Fri 25 – Sun 27 October sees the much anticipated return of MK Handmade & Vintage, for the huge flagship Winter event! The huge Middleton Hall in front of John Lewis at Centre: MK is transformed into a huge treasure trove of over 130 indoor market stalls, all hosting hand-picked exhibitors – our biggest and most varied show yet!
Every item is a one-off and no retail items are permitted, making it the perfect addition to the wonderful high street shopping at Centre:MK. Choose from a huge selection of thoughtfully curated items to suit every budget! Kick off your festive shopping, pick up some tasty treats, find some fun vintage or handmade Halloween items….the list is endless. There are even live demonstrations to enjoy!
This substantial indoor pop-up bazaar has a reputation as one of the best markets in the country. Inviting some of the region's most original and affordable designer-makers, artists, artisans and specialist vintage and antique dealers, you'll find an eclectic mix of thousands of special high quality goodies ‘not on the high street’. Entry is free!
Please visit www.mkhandmadeandvintage.co.uk for more info. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mk.handmade.and.vintage
