Animal rescue campaigner from Shipston is selling off 80 original paintings to help Ukrainian refugees keep their pets with them

An animal rescue campaigner from south Warwickshire is selling off 80 original paintings to help Ukrainian refugees keep their pets with them.

Nikki Green, her father and siblings, have donated 80 paintings by Thelma Madge Green for an online art auction from June 1 to July 15.

All of the of proceeds will go to TOZ, Poland’s oldest animal welfare organisation, helping at the border, but now desperately short on funds.

Having rescued and rehomed over 500 dogs and 300 cats from her home, when she lived in Hong Kong, Nikki, who now lives is Shipston-on-Stour, believes strongly that the last thing these poor people need after leaving everything and fleeing for their lives, is to lose their beloved companion animal too.

“The heartbreak and guilt at having to abandon an animal you love who is 100 per cent dependent on you stays with you for a lifetime," she said.

"Why make these people suffer more, when together we can help keep these families complete?”

Nikki is looking for volunteers to help her with the fundraising too.

Bidding runs from June 1 to July 15, and all paintings must be picked up in Leamington or Shipston-on-Stour.

The paintings can be viewed online at https://app.galabid.com/onreflection or live during pre-arranged viewing periods. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OnReflectionTMG or email [email protected] for more information.

