Chipping Norton Choral Society will be perform a lighter summer offering on June 17

After last term’s successful Brahms’ German Requiem concert at St Mary’s Church, Banbury, a lighter summer offering by Chipping Norton Choral Society is to take place at St Mary’s Church, Chipping Norton, on June 17 at 7.30.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:31 BST

Conducted by Benedict Goodall and entitled ‘Summer is icumen in’, it will feature part-songs, folk songs and madrigals.

Organisers are inviting people to bring a picnic from 6pm in the churchyard.

Tickets are £12 online from cncs.org.uk, £15 on the door and under 16s are free.

The choir rehearsing for the Chipping Norton Music Festival last MarchThe choir rehearsing for the Chipping Norton Music Festival last March
