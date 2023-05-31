Chipping Norton Choral Society will be perform a lighter summer offering on June 17
After last term’s successful Brahms’ German Requiem concert at St Mary’s Church, Banbury, a lighter summer offering by Chipping Norton Choral Society is to take place at St Mary’s Church, Chipping Norton, on June 17 at 7.30.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:31 BST
Conducted by Benedict Goodall and entitled ‘Summer is icumen in’, it will feature part-songs, folk songs and madrigals.
Organisers are inviting people to bring a picnic from 6pm in the churchyard.