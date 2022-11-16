Banbury United Football Club to join town mayor in Christmas lights switch-on

The Banbury town council Christmas lights switch on will be at 5pm on Sunday November 27.

The event, which is organised by the town council, will see brand new street lights and decorated Christmas trees unveiled that have been specially designed for Banbury to thrill visitors to the town centre.

The 5pm switch-on will follow an afternoon of fun with fairground rides, Santa’s grotto, and local entertainers performing on stage, before a fireworks display will bring the event to a close on Sunday November 27.

Cllr Jayne Strangwood said: “Banbury’s Christmas street lights are new and spectacular. We think they are the best for miles around.

“Christmas is a season of happiness and goodwill and the new street lights, the market, the entertainment, and the switch-on will create a wonderful festive atmosphere.

The switch-on will be the grand finale to a three-day Christmas extravaganza that will include a Victorian market run by the Banbury BID team, with the lights illuminating the town centre every evening until midnight on January 4.

