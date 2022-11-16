Popular Christmas tractors will light up Banbury Cross in this year's convoy

The popular RC Baker Ltd Christmas Tractor Run will light up Banbury Cross in this year's convoy.

Following requests from the local community, the seventh annual tractor convoy, which runs in aid of the Katharine House Hospice, will see the fantastic illuminated vehicles pass through the streets of Banbury.

The RC Baker Ltd. Christmas Tractor Run will depart from Spring Hill Farm in Barford St Michael at 5pm on December 17 and travel through the villages of South Newington, Milcombe and Bloxham before continuing along to Banbury.

The convoy will then drive around Banbury Cross and then head back towards Adderbury, where it will pass the Katharine House Hospice before travelling through the villages of Aynho, Clifton, Deddington and Hempton on its way back to Barford St Michael.

The tractor convoy which is in its seventh year is raising money for the Katharine House Hospice.

Jennie Steenkamp, commercial manager and director for RC Baker Ltd. said: “We couldn't be more excited to be heading to Banbury for the first time.

“We never thought it would be possible but with the huge amount of enjoyment that it has brought to the local community, and the support that has been shown by the authorities, it felt like the year to go for it."

Bookings will open for participants on December 1, but places are limited to 100, so it’s advised to sign up quickly if you want to take part with a tractor.

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper, who will be joining the convoy said: “Very excited to be taking part in this year’s tractor run! No better way to get into the festive spirit than being in a tractor covered in Christmas lights.

"Plus, it’s all in aid of a great cause to raise funds for Katharine House Hospice. Look forward to seeing everyone there!"

Roseann Thompson, community engagement manager at Katharine House Hospice said: “We are all very excited for the Tractor Run 2022, especially as it will be venturing into Banbury town for the first time!

"Our staff and volunteers will be enjoying the tractor run in the various villages as well as cheering from just outside the hospice.

"We love that it gets bigger and better every year and not only brings hundreds of people out to watch it with much anticipation, but also raises funds that are crucial to our team being able to support patients and their families.

"A huge thank you to RC Baker, those who take part, and those who come out in force to show their support.”

There are a number of ways to donate money to the Christmas tractor run, which will benefit the Katharine House Hospice.

People can donate via the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/christmastractorrun, via text by texting TRACTORLIGHTS 5 to 70085 to donate £5 or TRACTORLIGHTS 10 to 70085 for £10.

Alternatively, people can play this year’s raffle by texting the word TractorRun to 70215 to receive a message with instructions on how to enter the competition.

