Stephanie Worthy taking part in the Katharine House Hospice Santa Fun Run with her family.

The annual Katharine House Hospice Christmas Santa Fun Run will take place on Sunday December 4, and the hospice is inviting people to don Santa outfits and join them at the Spiceball Park for the 5k and 1.5k races.

Stephanie Worthy, who took part in the Santa Fun Run last year alongside her family, said: “It was such a fun event to take part in as a family, the kids loved it! The best part was crossing the finish line.

"Although it’s not a long distance, it was enough to do with the kids. It was a real sense of achievement knowing we’d completed it, had fun as a family and raised money for a good cause.

Alicia Richardson in the centre, at last years Santa fun run with her friends and family.

“My nan, my auntie and a good friend have all received amazing care at the Katharine House Hospice. They were all cared for in a way that provided comfort, support, and a caring environment at a very difficult time.

“There are so many people that have benefitted from, and will need to benefit from, the services offered at Katharine House Hospice. You never know when you’re going to need it, and when you do, you’ll be so glad that it’s there.”

Each entry ticket to the fun runs will come with a free Santa suit, and food and entertainment will be provided on the day to ensure it will be a memorable event for all involved.

Alicia Richardson, who took part last year in memory of her dad Martin who stayed at Katharine House in 2020, said: “Katherine House provided dad with a calm, peaceful, and comfortable place to rest and a chance for us as a family to spend those last times together.

"The staff were so supportive and friendly and as well as giving dad the best care close to home, they were also there to support us as a family during such a difficult time and in the following days and weeks afterwards.

“The best part of the fun run was running as part of a big group. It was very funny to run in a Santa suit - not the easiest!