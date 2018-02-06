Elvis Costello among latest acts announced for Blenheim music festival

Elvis Costello will be headlining the Saturday night at Blenheim Palace's music festival Nocturne Live in June with two other acts announced today (Tuesday, February 6).

The Waterboys and Nick Lowe will join Costello on Saturday, June 16 - an exclusive opportunity to see three of the UK’s most revered, idiosyncratic songwriters on the same bill.

The Waterboys performing in Barcelona. Photo: Xavier Mercade

Lowe famously produced Costello’s first five albums and this concert will signal the first time the two have shared a bill since 2013.

Costello said: "It's great to find ourselves in English summertime as part of the season of concerts alongside our old acquaintance, Nile Rodgers."

The trio join Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers and Chic on the line-up for this summer’s Nocturne Live series, which takes place at Blenheim Palace from June 14-17.

The line-up for Friday June 15th will be announced in due course.

Nick Lowe

Tickets for Elvis Costello, The Waterboys and Nick Lowe start at £40 and go on sale at 9am on Friday February 9. Visit www.nocturnelive.com for information.