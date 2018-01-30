Nile Rodgers and Chic to headline first night at Nocturne Live

Disco legends Nile Rodgers and Chic are the latest headline act to be announced for the Nocturne Live festival at Blenheim Palace.

The group behind hits Le Freak, Good Times and Everybody Dance will be the headliners for the first night of the four day concert series on Thursday, June 14.

Soul II Soul will be joining Nile Rodgers and Chic at Nocturne Live

They will be joined on the bill by Grammy-winning UK soul/rap outfit Soul II Soul, plus one additional special guest act to be announced in due course.

"We are really excited to be bringing some Chic 'magic' to the Nocturne concert series at Blenheim Palace this summer," Rodgers said.

"Don't forget your dancing shoes and be prepared to ahh...freak out! See you there!"

Chic has enjoyed widespread mainstream success since their inception in the late ‘70s, while its founder and frontman Nile Rodgers has produced and played on some of the biggest-selling albums of all time.

The Chic live show features all of the band's hits as well as songs from Rodgers’ collaborations with the likes of Madonna, David Bowie, Daft Punk and Diana Ross.

Led by producer and songwriter Jazzie B, Soul II Soul shot to stardom throughout the late 1980s and 90s thanks to a string of crossover hits including Back To Life and Keep On Movin'.

The two artists are the second round of acts to be announced for this summer's event, with Gary Barlow's closing night concert on June 17, selling out in record time.

The remaining headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Nile Rodgers and Chic and Soul II Soul concert start at £45 and go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 2).

Tickets, along with a limited number of VIP packages - which provide an exclusive opportunity to dine in the state rooms of Blenheim Palace - are available from www.nocturnelive.com.