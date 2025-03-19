This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You don’t have to leave Milton Keynes to enjoy music festivals coming to the area in 2025 🎶🎪🎫

Milton Keynes is boasting its fair share of festivals taking place this summer.

From titans of ‘80s alternative music to being whisked away to a Caribbean party, four huge festivals are set to take place in the National Bowl.

Here’s what you can expect from each festival, who’s performing and how you can get tickets for your spoils of the entertainment.

They say that it’s always quality over quantity - which is definitely the case when it comes to shows coming to Milton Keynes National Bowl in 2025.

Milton Keynes music fans won't have to travel too far to get a summer festival experience in 2025. | National Bowl/Getty Images

While huge music festivals are taking place across the United Kingdom, from Isle of Wight all the way to TRSNMT in Glasgow and beyond, those lucky individuals living in and around ‘Milky Beans’ (cue eye rolls) only have to step out onto their doorstep to enjoy four festivals coming to the area this year.

Be it delving into the world of post-punk and EDM to reggae and top 40 wonders, here’s what’s set to take place at the National Bowl later this year and where you can get tickets for these incredibly diverse indoor festivals.

What music festivals are taking place at Milton Keynes’ National Bowl in 2025?

Bludfest

British artist Dominic Harrison aka Yungblud performs during the 32nd edition of Vieilles Charrues music festival in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, on July 12, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

Date: June 21 2025

Major performers: YUNGBLUD, Denzel Curry, Chase Atlantic, Rachel Chinouriri

YUNGBLUD's BLUDFEST is set to return to the Milton Keynes National Bowl on June 21st, 2025, offering a diverse lineup of musical acts. The festival, known for its eclectic mix of genres, will feature performances by Chase Atlantic , blackbear , Denzel Curry , and Rachel Chinouriri as the second-stage headliner.

Emerging artists such as Peach PRC and Masterpeace will also be included in the event, continuing the festival's focus on showcasing a range of established and up-and-coming talent.

Forever Now

Kraftwerk in front of world time clock in Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo, September 1981. | Getty Images

Date: June 22 2025

Major performers: Kraftwerk, Pete Murphy, The The, Johnny Marr, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Billy Idol

Forever Now is a brand new festival celebrating contemporary alternative culture and is definitely one for fans who grew up in the ‘80s.

This event, positioned as the UK counterpart to the established US festival Cruel World , will showcase a diverse line-up spanning new wave, post-punk, psychedelia, and alternative rock.

Reggae Land 2025

Getty Images

Date: August 2 and 3 2025

Major performers: Chronixx, Don Letts, YG Marley, Capleton, Steel Pulse, Kabaka Pyramid

Reggae Land , recognized as the UK's largest reggae festival and a significant event in Europe, will transform the National Bowl into a Caribbean-themed environment, including a food village with over 50 vendors, a reggae market and museum, VIP area, merchandise stalls, and Caribbean-themed bars.

The festival is known for its comprehensive lineups that encompass various reggae subgenres, featuring both established and emerging artists. The event fosters a family-friendly atmosphere, emphasizing Caribbean music, cuisine, and arts.

Tribes Unite

Ben Mount of Pendulum performs during the 2009 Big Day Out at Mt Smart Stadium on January 16, 2009 in Auckland, New Zealand. | Getty Images

Date: August 9 2025

Major performers: Pendulum, Andy C, Netsky, Hedex, Bou, Knife Party

Building on the momentum of its sold-out debut, Tribes Unite at Milton Keynes Bowl is set to expand in 2025, promising an amplified experience with more stages and a dynamic mix of live and DJ performances.

Headlining the event is Pendulum , returning to the venue with their renowned live show and distinctive sound, while they are joined by a who’s who of top class electronic artists including Andy C , Knife Party , Netsky , Hedex performing a back-to-back with Bou , 4am Kru and a whole lot more.

Looking to be a little bit more adventurous and journey outside of Milton Keynes for a festival experience? Why not check out our ongoing guide to the biggest music festivals taking place in the UK in 2025?