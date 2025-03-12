Moana 2 Disney Plus: what time is it released on Disney+? Release time explained
- Disney’s blockbuster animated sequel is arriving on streaming today.
- Fans can finally re-watch Moana 2 at home.
- But what time will it be available to watch?
After months of waiting, Moana 2 is finally setting sail for Disney Plus. The blockbuster sequel to the smash hit animated musical arrived in cinemas last year but a streaming date had yet to be confirmed.
But the movie, which stars The Rock, will land on Disney’s streaming service today (March 12). A live-action adaptation is also in the works and will be released in the future.
You will want to make sure you know what time Moana 2 will be available on Disney Plus. Here’s all you need to know:
When is Moana 2 releasing on Disney Plus?
The blockbuster animated sequel is finally set to drop on Disney’s streaming service today (March 12). It comes almost four months after the movie first arrived in cinemas - but the long wait is finally over.
For fans who want to own the film physically - either on DVD or Blu-Ray - they will have to wait ever so slightly longer. It will finally release on Monday March 17.
What time will Moana 2 release on Disney Plus?
Traditionally, unless otherwise specified, the House of Mouse’s streaming service tends to release new shows and films at approximately 8am GMT. Expect Moana 2 to become available then, so it will be waiting for your family on Wednesday evening.
It will be released at 12am PT/ 3am ET for readers who live in America.
Can you listen to the Moana 2 soundtrack?
Like its predecessor, the 2024 Disney animated film is a musical and features many memorable songs. Fortunately if your kids have specific songs stuck in their heads, the soundtrack is available to listen to already on streaming platforms such as Spotify.
Does Moana 2 have a post-credit scene?
If you saw the film in cinemas but left before the credits were over, you may have actually missed a part of the movie. Unlike Marvel, Disney’s movies don’t tend to have mid or post credit scenes, so you may not have thought about waiting at all.
However, Moana 2 does have a mid-credit scene - so once it hits Disney Plus, you can fast forward to watch it. I won’t spoil what happens and let you discover it yourself.
Have you watched Moana 2 with your family - what did they think?