Glastonbury 2025: Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Charli XCX set to perform - full list of announced acts
- The first wave of performers has been announced for Glastonbury Festival 2025.
- Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX and The 1975 are among the names revealed this morning.
- They join the already confirmed Sir Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers and Neil Young.
After months of speculation, Glastonbury Festival have revealed their line up for 2025 this morning - and it’s an incredible line-up to say the least.
Joining Sir Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Neil Young among the huge names this year are Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975, who were both teased earlier in the week through reports, while Charli XCX will also be performing on the Saturday at Worthy Farm.
Friday will see London rapper Loyle Carner take the top slot, while Sunday sees The Prodigy closing out the stage with their first Glastonbury appearance since the passing of frontman Keith Flint in 2019.
This year’s lineup also boasts an exciting mix of first-time performers, ranging from breakthrough acts to long-established icons. Rising stars include Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Messy singer Lola Young, euphoric BRITs-certified newcomer Myles Smith, Ghanaian-American rapper Amaarae, and A Bar Song (Tipsy) hitmaker Shaboozey—who recently collaborated with Beyoncé.
Festival mainstays also make their return, including Ezra Collective, who recently won Best Group at the BRITs, Australian punk outfit Amyl and the Sniffers, Jorja Smith, Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty, and reggae icons Burning Spear and Black Uhuru.
Though this isn’t the final announcement- as more are set to be revealed in the run up to this year’s festival, so continue the speculation!
Glastonbury 2025 - current line-up
Friday:
- The 1975
- Loyle Carner
- Biffy Clyro
- Alanis Morissette
- Busta Rhymes
- Gracie Abrams Four
- Tet Wet Leg
- Anohni And
- CMAT
- Denzel Curry
- The Johnsons
- Badbadnotgood
- Blossoms
- Burning Spear
- En Vogue
- English Teacher
- Fatboy Slim
- Faye Webster
- Floating Points
- Pranz Ferdinand
- Glass Beams
- Inhaler
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
- Osees
- Pinkpantheress
- Self Esteem
- Supergrass Vieux
- Parka Toure
- Wunderhorse
Saturday:
- Neil Young
- Deftones
- Ezra Collective
- Saturday
- Charli Xcx Raye Doechii
- John Fogerty Beth Gibbons Bob
- Amyl And The Sniffers
- Amaarae Beabadoobee
- Vylan Brandi Carlile
- Caribou Pather
- John Misty
- Gary Numan
- Greentea Peng Jade
- Japanese Breakpast
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Kneecap
- Leftfield
- Lucy Dacus
- Nick Lowe
- Nova Twins
- Pa
- Salieu
- Scissor Sisters
- The Script
- Tv On The Radio
- Weezer
- Yussef Dayes
Sunday
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rod Stewart
- The Prodigy
- Noah Kahan
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Wolf Alice
- Jorja Smith
- Overmono
- The Libertines
- Aj Tracey
- Black Uhuru
- Celeste
- Cymande
- Danilo Plessow
- Djo
- Future Islands
- Girl In Redgoat
- Joy Crookes
- Kae Tempest
- Katy J Pearson
- Parcels
- Pawsa
- Royel Otis
- Shaboozey
- Snow Patrol
- Sprints
- St. Vincent
- The Big Moon
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- The Maccabees
- The Selecter
- TURNSTILE
Are you happy with the current line-up for Glastonbury Festival 2025, or were there some acts you were hoping were included in the first announcement? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
