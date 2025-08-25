Creamfields is gearing up for a 20th anniversary celebration in 2026, and here’s how to stay in the loop ahead of tickets going on sale.

Creamfields has wrapped up for another year after a sensational Bank Holiday Weekend.

With the festival celebrating a huge milestone in 2026, revellers may want to start thinking about booking tickets sooner rather than later.

Here’s everything we know so far about Creamfields 2026, including how to stay informed when the first batch of tickets go on sale for their 20th anniversary affair.

Another area of the United Kingdom is seeing festival revellers make their Bank Holiday Monday return today, as Creamfields wrapped up another sensational weekend of dance music at Daresbury Estate.

However, some of you might be looking forward to next year’s event and with good reason: 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the largest UK dance music festival, and with the festival's reputation for pulling out all the stops for milestone years, you can expect an unforgettable celebration of electronic music.

Could Carl Cox be one of those DJs set to grace Creamfields 2026, when it celebrates its 20th anniversary since moving to the Cheshire location? | Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami

Though the very first Creamfields took place in 1998 at The Bowl in Winchester, Hampshire, it was a one-day event, compared to the mammoth operation in recent years.

It was a massive success right from the start, attracting 25,000 people, with the inaugural line-up a who's who of dance music legends, featuring incredible sets from artists like Daft Punk, Paul Oakenfold, Carl Cox, and Fatboy Slim.

But the festival we’ve come to know and love moved to Liverpool the following year and was held there for several years before settling into its current home in Daresbury, Cheshire, in 2006.

So, while the festival itself turns 30 in 2028, the significance of the festival moving to the Cheshire location next year still warrants what can only be predicted as a huge line-up, potentially bringing back some of those huge names who helped establish the festival into the powerhouse it is today.

Organisers have already started hyping up next year’s festival on their website - but for those early birds making their way home today, when can you pick up tickets to the 20th anniversary affair in 2026?

Are Creamfields 2026 early bird tickets on sale yet?

Not yet - but if Leeds and Reading Festival are releasing early bird tickets this week, there is a good chance that Creamfields will follow suit ahead of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

How can I keep updated when early bird tickets go on sale?

Sign-ups are currently underway, including details on what style of camping you’re wanting to experience next year, by visiting the official Creamfields website from today.

The sign-up form will also request how many tickets you are looking to purchase for next year’s event, while also offering to see if you are looking to invest in glamping or pre-pitched tents for 2026’s event.

