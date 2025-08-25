There’s no rest for Leeds Festival revellers, with the announcement of when early bird tickets go on sale for 2026’s event.

Leeds Festival 2026 early bird tickets are set to go on sale this week.

Those looking to pick up their tickets well in advance can do so by signing up for notifications as of today

Early bird sales are expected to commence from 10am BST on August 26 2025.

With revellers leaving Bramham Park this morning after another blistering weekend that was Leeds Festival, some gluttons for punishment might already be thinking about making their way back next year - even before setting foot inside your own home after this year’s event.

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier closed his set with 'Take Me To Church'. | Mark Bickerdike Photography

Who could blame you either? Organiser Melvin Benn has admitted that two headline acts have already been booked for next year’s event, leading to speculation about who those headliners could be, months before a first announcement is made. So let the guessing games begin all over again.

But for those who don’t care who is set to perform and just want to grab tickets before it’s too late, here’s how you can sign up and when those all-important 2026 tickets go on sale.

When do early bird tickets go on sale for Leeds Festival 2026?

Those looking to book their tickets well in advance only have to wait until they’re recovered from coming home today - Leeds Festival 2026 early bird tickets will go on sale on August 26 at 10am BST.

How do I sign up to be notified when Leeds Festival 2026 early bird tickets go on sale?

You can sign up immediately to be notified when Leeds Festival 2026 early bird tickets go on sale by visiting the official sign-up page on the Leeds Festival website.

What were your highlights if you attended Leeds Festival this year? Drop an email to the writer of this article for potential inclusion in our end-of-year round up.