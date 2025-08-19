Creamfields 2025: What items are banned from the festival? Full list including camping exclusions
- Heading off to Creamfields this Bank Holiday weekend?
- Avoid being turned away at the gates of Daresbury Estate by forgoing several items for the risk of confiscation, with no return.
- Here’s the full list of banned items from the festival this year, including those items you can bring to the campsite only.
It’s the final pack for many dance fans ahead of another glorious weekend of music over the Bank Holiday weekend, but be mindful to double-check what you’re bringing with you to Creamfields 2025.
The biggest UK dance party of the summer is set to feature headline performances from ANYMA, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia, so it would be a shame if you were to have an illicit item within the confines of your backpack that will either be confiscated, with no chance of it being returned, see you turned away at the gates or, in the most extreme circumstances, handed over to the police.
So it pays not to run the risk over something as seemingly innocuous as a couple of flyers to a DJ set taking place a few days afterwards, or a huge umbrella in the main arena.
So what can you bring with you to Creamfields this year? What should you leave at your tent before enjoying the acts in the main arena, and what should you just leave at home over the weekend?
Creamfields 2025 - full list of banned items.
Items banned from the main arena but not the campsite
- Bags over A4 (A4 sized or under bags are permitted in the arena)
- Alcohol (No glass bottles or kegs; amount for personal consumption only)
- Camping equipment
- Cans
- Charcoal BBQ (must be raised off the ground and not used in tents)
- Chairs/Stools/Inflatable loungers
- Disposable BBQs (must be raised off the ground and not used in tents)
- Food (for campers only)
- Gazebos
- Hammers (Wooden or plastic camping mallets permitted at security's discretion)
- Radios / Walkie-Talkies
- Soft Drinks (Day ticket holders may bring one sealed 500ml plastic bottle of water)
- Solid fuel cooking stoves (with fuel limited to 1L per stove)
- Sound System / Portable Speakers (Small portable speakers are permitted in campsites)
- Selfie Sticks
- Umbrellas (Large golfing umbrellas are not permitted in the arena)
Items banned from the festival site outright
- Aerosols (all aerosols)
- Air horns / megaphones
- Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs with pre-approval)
- Balloons
- Blow torches
- Campfires
- Children under 18 years old
- Chinese Lanterns
- Clothing / Garments / Items which promote Cultural Appropriation
- Disposable Vapes (Refillable vapes are permitted)
- Drone and Other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
- Firearms, Weapons, Sharps
- Firewood
- Fireworks / Pyrotechnics / Flares / Smoke Bombs
- Flag Poles (Flags are permitted)
- Gas Canisters / Cylinders
- Glass ( including perfume and foundation bottles and mirrors, although small makeup compacts are permitted.)
- Generators
- Hexamine tablet fuel blocks
- Illegal Substances (Drugs) (includes legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances, including nitrous oxide)
- Illegal Items
- Laser pens/laser equipment
- New Psychoactive Substances (NPS)
- Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (Including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)
- Penknives
- Professional Audio / Visual Recording Equipment
- Projectiles
- Petrol Burners
- Razors / Razor Blades (Electric razors are permitted)
- Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorised vehicles
- Spray Cans
- Unauthorised marketing materials
- Unofficial tabards and reflective, hi-vis jackets
What happens if I am caught with an item banned from the festival?
If you are found with a banned item at the festival, the outcome depends on the nature of the item.
For most non-illegal items, such as glass bottles, disposable BBQs, or large bags, the item will be confiscated and disposed of by security, as there is no facility to store it for collection later. If you are uncooperative or if the item poses a greater risk, security has the right to refuse you entry to the festival or to evict you from the site without a refund.
For items that are not only against festival rules but also illegal under UK law, such as illegal drugs, weapons, or pyrotechnics, you will be handed over to the police. Possession of such items can lead to criminal charges, fines, or even a prison sentence, as well as a ban from the festival and future events.
