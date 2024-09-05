Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blur aren’t content with Oasis being the only Britpop band talked about this month

Hot on the heels of their biggest rivals Oasis announce a reunion, Blur are set to release a new film.

“Blur: Live at Wembley” revisits the historic two night event held at Wembley Stadium in 2023 by the group.

But is the film a straight “concert film” or is it a behind the scenes look before the show commenced?

It is definitely a “Cool Britannia” revival that we’re living in, with Britpop undergoing a revival thanks to Oasis’ reunion and now the release of “Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium.”

The other Britpop band, who many remember being embroiled in such a fierce rivalry that it ended up on the 6pm news, are releasing their historic two-night performance at Wembley Stadium last year for two days of screenings only - taking place on September 6 and 7 in selected cinemas including Vue.

It does almost make you wonder if Damon Albarn and the band almost knew about the Gallagher brothers’ plans - the timing of the release as Britpop becomes once again the focus of pop culture recently does seem a little suspect…

So whether you were an Oasis or a Blur fan, or like some of us enjoyed Pulp and Suede instead, here’s a look at how long “Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium” runs for, what age rating it is and what songs you can expect to nod your head along to in cinemas from Friday.

Is “Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium” a concert film or a documentary?

Blur's celebrated two-nights at Wembley Stadium in 2023 are getting a limited theatrical run this weekend, with the big-screen release of "Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium." | Provided

It looks to be a straight concert film, rather than a “rockumentary” that explores the behind the scenes scenarios that unfolded before their show took place.

The official synopsis for the film calls the film “a cinematic two-hour concert film immortalising their historic 2023 show which saw blur perform their iconic and much-loved songs for 150,000 fans in a transcendent, once-in-a-generation performance that delivered a sweep of ecstatic 5 star reviews.”

How long is “Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium?”

Vue have listed their screenings of “Blur: Live at Wembley” to have a run time of 120 minutes, or in Lehman’s terms - two hours exactly.

What age rating is “Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium?”

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) have rated “Blur: Live at Wembley” as a 15, due to “strong language.” In their more detailed summary for the classification, they wrote: “a filmed live concert performance by the English rock band, singing their hits at London's Wembley Stadium in 2023, which contains frank language and occasional verbal references to sex and drugs in song lyrics.”

Have Blur ever released a concert film before this?

By our counts, this would be the sixth film regarding the Britpop act, with their first “documentary” released in 1993, “Starshaped,” “The Great Escape” in 1995, “No Distance Left To Run” in 2010, “New World Towers” in 2015 and “To the End” that was released earlier this year.

What songs will feature in “Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium?”

Depends on what night they choose to feature, but chances are they might combine footage from both of their Wembley shows. Setlist.FM has published that Blur performed the following set on the first night of their two-night stand in London.

St. Charles Square

There's No Other Way

Popscene

Tracy Jacks

Beetlebum

Trimm Trabb

Villa Rosie

Stereotypes

Out of Time

Coffee & TV

Under the Westway (First time live since 2014)

End of a Century (Preceded by applause for Freddie Mercury)

Country House (Preceded by Damon going into a tent on stage to find out who was in it)

Parklife (with Phil Daniels)

To the End

Oily Water

Advert

Song 2 (With false start)

This Is a Low

Encore:

Lot 105 (First time live since 1994; with "Wembley" intro and chant throughout)

Girls & Boys

For Tomorrow

Tender (with London Community Gospel Choir)

The Narcissist

The Universal

Did you attend one of the two shows that “Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium” was filmed at, or are you looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen during its limited run? Leave your thoughts or memories regarding Blur as a comment down below to start up the Britpop conversation.